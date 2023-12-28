EA Sports FC 24 It is the first installment of the series EA Sports FCafter completing the association of EA with the FIFA. Its worldwide launch occurred on September 29, 2023 for different consoles. The new title of EA Sports It has more than 19 thousand licensed soccer players, 700 teams, 100 stadiums and 30 leagues from around the world.
Now, if you dare to play the famous Career Mode, where you become the manager of the club and must look for the best signings, both in players and coaches, you can get one of the Colombians, especially those who have a real face. So once you have chosen your team along with the tactical vision, you can start enjoying the action.
There is the great option of playing the Libertadores Cup and the South American Cup, since the inclusion of the Colombian teams classified in these competitions was given. Thanks to this, you will be able to see National Athletic, Millionaires, Independent Medellin, Deportivo Pereira, Santa Fe, Sports Tolima, Junior Barranquilla and Golden Eagles.
The coffee growers who will have their real face scanned are some purslane as Harlen Castillo, Andrés Felipe Roman, Alvaro Angulo, Cristian Castro Devenish, John Duque and Dorlan Pabonwhile for the Ambassadors are the captain David Mackalister Silva, John Moreno, Omar Bertel and Steven Vega.
Likewise, some soccer players who appear with a real face are Linda Caicedo (Real Marid), Leicy Santos (Atletico Madrid), Jorelyn Carabalí (Brighton & Hove Albion), Catalina Perez (Werder Bremen), Gisela Robledo (Tenerife), Manuela Vanegas (Real Sociedad) and Ana María Guzmán (Bayern Munich).
