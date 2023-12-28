🎮Ⓜ️ David Silva, Juanito Moreno, Stiven Vega and Omar Bertel are the players who will have the real faces in the game pic.twitter.com/vxxLgzcS5p — Hinchada Azul (@HinchadaAzulMFC) September 26, 2023

There is the great option of playing the Libertadores Cup and the South American Cup, since the inclusion of the Colombian teams classified in these competitions was given. Thanks to this, you will be able to see National Athletic, Millionaires, Independent Medellin, Deportivo Pereira, Santa Fe, Sports Tolima, Junior Barranquilla and Golden Eagles.

Mackalister Silva at EA FC 24 👏🏼⚽

This is the letter from 'Macka', who was on our team in 2009 and 2010.

What do you think of their statistics? 😁🔥#Millionaires #Fifa #Soccer #Sport #ea pic.twitter.com/IhEvI7AoHA — Bogotá Fútbol Club (@BogotaFC) October 5, 2023

Likewise, some soccer players who appear with a real face are Linda Caicedo (Real Marid), Leicy Santos (Atletico Madrid), Jorelyn Carabalí (Brighton & Hove Albion), Catalina Perez (Werder Bremen), Gisela Robledo (Tenerife), Manuela Vanegas (Real Sociedad) and Ana María Guzmán (Bayern Munich).