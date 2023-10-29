The kidnapping of the footballer’s parents Luis Diazforward of the English club Liverpool and the Colombian team, caused outrage this Saturday in the country whose Police managed to rescue his mother hours later while an intense search operation for the father continues.

The kidnapping occurred when the couple was traveling in their vehicle through the Los Olivos neighborhood of Barrancas, a town in the department of La Guajira where the player was born, and they were approached by four individuals who were traveling on motorcycles, according to witness accounts.

The Colombian Football Federation (FCF) rejected “the security situation” that the Díaz family is experiencing and expressed its confidence that the authorities will be able to rescue

Luis Manuel Díaz, father of the forward, as they did with his mother, Cilenis Marulanda.

“From the FCF we stand in solidarity with him and his entire family and we call for the relevant authorities to act as quickly as possible to resolve the situation,” said the Colombian Football Federation in a message on the social network X.

Statement from the footballers

The Colombian Association of Professional Soccer Players spoke out, with a message on their X account, expressing solidarity with Lucho at this time.

“Colombian footballers reject the kidnapping of the father of our friend and teammate Luis Diaz and we hope for his safe return, we are with you Luis!!”, was the message from Acolfutpro.





