Tuesday, May 3, 2022
Colombian football: tournament and relegation tables

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 3, 2022
in Sports
Patriots vs. millionaires

Patriots vs. millionaires

Photo:

Dimayor – Vizzor Image

Patriots vs. millionaires

Tolima leads and in the lower part Cortuluá and Unión Magdalena suffer.

Alianza Petrolera beat América de Cali 0-1 as a visitor for matchday 18 of the Colombian league, at the Pascual Guerrero stadium. Those led by coach Hubert Bodhert won a very important victory due to their good defensive order and América liquidating their chances of advancing to the finals.

The victory of Bodhert’s team also temporarily removes Santa Fe from the eight, who had messed with their 4-0 victory against Jaguares on Saturday.

This is how the tournament goes.

And this is the descent table.

