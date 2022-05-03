Colombian football: tournament and relegation tables

Alianza Petrolera beat América de Cali 0-1 as a visitor for matchday 18 of the Colombian league, at the Pascual Guerrero stadium. Those led by coach Hubert Bodhert won a very important victory due to their good defensive order and América liquidating their chances of advancing to the finals.

The victory of Bodhert’s team also temporarily removes Santa Fe from the eight, who had messed with their 4-0 victory against Jaguares on Saturday.

This is how the tournament goes.

This is how the League was, at the end of date 18. America, eliminated. Jaguares, Pereira and Águilas still have a chance. That triangle of Alianza Petrolera, Once Caldas and Santa Fe, hard, they cross each other… pic.twitter.com/ZsDTH0muAv – Orlando Ascencio (@josasc) May 3, 2022

And this is the descent table.