Colombian football: tournament and relegation tables

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Patriots vs. millionaires
Dimayor – Vizzor Image
Patriots vs. millionaires
Tolima leads and in the lower part Cortuluá and Unión Magdalena suffer.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
May 02, 2022, 10:13 PM
Alianza Petrolera beat América de Cali 0-1 as a visitor for matchday 18 of the Colombian league, at the Pascual Guerrero stadium. Those led by coach Hubert Bodhert won a very important victory due to their good defensive order and América liquidating their chances of advancing to the finals.
The victory of Bodhert’s team also temporarily removes Santa Fe from the eight, who had messed with their 4-0 victory against Jaguares on Saturday.
This is how the tournament goes.
This is how the League was, at the end of date 18. America, eliminated. Jaguares, Pereira and Águilas still have a chance. That triangle of Alianza Petrolera, Once Caldas and Santa Fe, hard, they cross each other… pic.twitter.com/ZsDTH0muAv
– Orlando Ascencio (@josasc) May 3, 2022
And this is the descent table.
May 02, 2022, 10:13 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Colombian #football #tournament #relegation #tables
Leave a Reply