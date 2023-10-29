The kidnapping of the parents of the Liverpool and Colombian National Team forward Luis Díaz, A few hours before the regional elections are held in the country, it has generated a wave of indignation and concern in the country.

Luis Manuel Díaz and Cilenis Marulanda, The attacker’s parents were intercepted by armed men on a motorcycle near Barrancas, Guajira, when they were traveling in a truck.

The action of the Gaula and the Police led to Cilenis being released and the operation continues to rescue her husband.

This Saturday, the Colombian Football Federation spoke out on its social networks and rejected the kidnapping of the footballer’s parents.

“The Colombian Football Federation rejects the security situation that the parents of our player Luis Díaz are going through,” the publication says.

“From the FCF we sympathize with him and his entire family and we call for the relevant authorities to act as quickly as possible to resolve the situation,” he adds.

News in development.

