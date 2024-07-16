The scandal that broke out in the final of the America’s Cup in the United States 2024 the president of the Colombian Football Federation (FCF), Ramón Jesurún, and his son, Ramon Jamilcontinues to be the talk of the town in the judicial and sporting circles.

The Jesurúns had serious problems with the stadium authorities Hard Rock Miami, in which Colombia lost the Cup final 1-0 with Argentina last Sunday.

Early on Tuesday, the FCF issued a statement giving its version of what happened after the match.

“As is public knowledge, since the early hours of last Sunday, July 14, there were tense and confusing moments at the sports venue, which led to last-minute changes and the implementation of new security measures to guarantee the safety of those attending.

Once the sporting event was over, the awards ceremony took place after midnight, to which, according to strict protocol, the delegations of the champion: Argentina and the runner-up: Colombia were summoned,” the statement said.

What happened

The FCF warns that “one of the reproaches was shouted by a relative of the FCF president. However, the response of one of the guards was a hand maneuver that in seconds unleashed aggression and moments of great confusion.”

The entity claims that Jesurun, driven by his paternal instinct, since one of the complainants who was later restrained by the guards was his son Ramón Jamil, “rushed to complain about what had happened but ended up overwhelmed by the situation, finding himself in the corridor with his wife, sons, daughters and underage grandchildren.”

“The president and his family were sent to appear before the competent authority and explain in the relevant judicial setting what happened. As the governing body of Colombian football, we regret this incident and we offer our apologies to the organizers of the tournament, the host country and the people who were affected. For his part, President Jesurun deeply regrets these events, which should never have occurred and which resulted in a paternal and instinctive maneuver to protect his son and his family,” the statement said.