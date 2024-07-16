Colombian Football Federation President Jesurun Arrested Over Copa America Brawl

Colombian Football Federation President Ramon Jesurun Detained at Copa America, Reports ESPN.

Jesurun and his son Ramon Jamil were arrested by Miami police after an incident at Hard Rock Stadium, where the Copa America final between Colombia and Argentina was being held. The 71-year-old head of the federation and his 43-year-old son were accused of fighting with a security guard who refused to let them onto the pitch without accreditation during the awards ceremony.

The men were later released. Hesurun said he had full access credentials. “The guard, one of those who wants to be important, ignored it. I insisted that I could go in, he pushed me, and a ridiculous and unfair riot began. Because of this man, children were knocked down, I did not hit anyone, I defended myself,” he explained.

Argentina beat Colombia 1-0 in extra time in the 2024 Copa America final. The only goal was scored by striker Lautaro Martinez. The start of the match was delayed for an hour due to unrest.