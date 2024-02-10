You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
Colombian Football Federation.
Colombian Football Federation.
The event was attended by Colombian soccer glories.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
The Colombian Football Federation commemorates 100 years of history and Barranquilla was the setting to celebrate the institution's trajectory over time.
This Friday, at the FCF Sports Headquarters, the beginning of the Centennial year was celebrated in which the president was present Ramon Jesurunthe Executive Committee, representatives of the sponsoring brands such as Aguila, Betplay, Colombiana and Avianca and national football legends.
In the city of the 'Golden Gate', the Colombian Football Federation was founded on October 12, 1924. Therefore, one hundred years later we decided to return to our roots and commemorate history through one of the most significant traditions in Colombia: the Barranquilla Carnival.
The Federation dressed up as Carnival and offered a cocktail to honor the beginning of this important year.
Now the green light will be given to two days of celebration in Barranquilla, legends such as Catalina Usme, Luis Fernando “Chonto Herrera”, Luis Carlos “Coroncoro” Perea, Faryd Mondragón, Giovanni Hernández, Luis Amaranto Perea, José Adolfo “Tren” Valencia, Fabian Vargas, Arnoldo Iguarán, Óscar Córdoba, Willington Ortiz, René Higuita, Javier “Choronta Restrepo”, Juan Pablo Ángel, Víctor Pacheco, Jorge Bolaño and Harold Lozano who will be the special guests of the FCF and will be present at the commemorative events of the institution.
SPORTS
More sports news
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Colombian #Football #Federation #began #celebration #years #history
Leave a Reply