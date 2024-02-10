The Colombian Football Federation commemorates 100 years of history and Barranquilla was the setting to celebrate the institution's trajectory over time.

This Friday, at the FCF Sports Headquarters, the beginning of the Centennial year was celebrated in which the president was present Ramon Jesurunthe Executive Committee, representatives of the sponsoring brands such as Aguila, Betplay, Colombiana and Avianca and national football legends.



In the city of the 'Golden Gate', the Colombian Football Federation was founded on October 12, 1924. Therefore, one hundred years later we decided to return to our roots and commemorate history through one of the most significant traditions in Colombia: the Barranquilla Carnival.

The Federation dressed up as Carnival and offered a cocktail to honor the beginning of this important year.

Now the green light will be given to two days of celebration in Barranquilla, legends such as Catalina Usme, Luis Fernando “Chonto Herrera”, Luis Carlos “Coroncoro” Perea, Faryd Mondragón, Giovanni Hernández, Luis Amaranto Perea, ⁠José Adolfo “Tren” Valencia, Fabian Vargas, Arnoldo Iguarán, Óscar Córdoba, Willington Ortiz, René Higuita, Javier “Choronta Restrepo”, Juan Pablo Ángel, Víctor Pacheco, Jorge Bolaño and Harold Lozano who will be the special guests of the FCF and will be present at the commemorative events of the institution.

