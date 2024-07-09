for six days, Emergency personnel were searching for the body of Colombian Orlando Payán in the Júcar or Xúquer river in Spain. With the deployment of drones, helicopters and specialized equipment, they located it at a depth of 40 meters.

Payán, 59, was born in Montebello, a district of Cali (Valle del Cauca)“He was a sports leader here. From an early age, he had managed soccer teams, he organized tournaments, he was very passionate about it,” his sister Janeth told EL TIEMPO.

More than two decades ago, he migrated to Spain, where he worked in the construction sector and had obtained nationality.

Orlando Payan, 59 years old. Photo:Courtesy Share

On June 30th, He traveled with some family and friends to the municipality of Cortes de Pallás. The Júcar River crosses there..

“He was very happy about the trip and wanted to jump into the water from a bridge. He said it was okay, but those with him warned him it was dangerous,” said his sister.

The Colombian continued with his idea and even wanted the moment recorded: “He told a child to take photos and videos to send to us. He climbed up, jumped in, submerged himself and never came out again.”

Orlando Payán wanted to take a bath in the Júcar or Xúquer river, Spain. Photo:Private file Share

The bridge is more than 50 metres high. Valencia Firefighters and the Civil Guard undertook rescue operations. A helicopter and several land and water units searched the area. The process lasted more than 100 hours.

“A diving group and a boat were also mobilized to continue the search,” said the Valencian Community Emergency Coordination Center.

Search and rescue efforts for a Colombian in the Júcar River, Spain. Photo:Bombers Consortium VLC Share

Until 5 July, An unmanned robot that inspected the river found it at a depth of 47 metersDivers and other personnel extracted the body from the water.

‘We need good hearts to be able to bring him back’: Orlando Payán’s sister

Civil Guard personnel who searched for the Colombian in the river. Photo:Civil Guard Share

His family in Colombia has begun the process to repatriate him, as they want to say their last goodbyes to him in Valle del Cauca.

“We are knocking on doors for help. It is a long and very expensive process. We do not have the resources to cover the costs. We need good hearts to be able to bring him back. My mother is very upset because she doesn’t want to leave his body there.“, Janeth assured.

They are collecting funds through a savings account:

The family is seeking resources to repatriate his body. Photo:Private file Share

Meanwhile, the Valencian Community’s Emergency Coordination Centre has recommended that, during this summer season, citizens go to “beaches, rivers or reservoirs with caution and always in supervised areas where bathing is authorised.”

