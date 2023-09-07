Friday, September 8, 2023
Colombian figure is worth more in the market than the entire Venezuelan team

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 7, 2023
in Sports
Colombian figure is worth more in the market than the entire Venezuelan team

Luis Diaz

Luis Díaz and James Rodríguez.

Luis Diaz and James Rodriguez.

The Colombian National Team is ready to start the qualifying round.

With the illusion of returning to an orbital appointment after his absence in Qatar 2022, the Colombian team receives this Thursday Venezuela, in Barranquilla, for the first day of the South American Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Colombia, a team that finished sixth in the last Qualifiers, one point away from the playoffs, longs to return to the World Cup after its good performances in Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018. A new cycle for the Cafeteros will officially begin at the Roberto Meléndez Metropolitan Stadium , directed by the Argentine coach Néstor Lorenzo.

The value of Lucho

Luis Diaz

Luis Díaz, this Sunday, in Liverpool.

Photo:

Screenshot. EFE

A piece of information is very revealing about the differences between the two countries: a single player from Colombia, Luis Díaz, who is today the most important player in the national team, It is more expensive than the entire rival team.

According to Transfermarkt, the price of the guajiro is 75 million euros, while all the 29 summoned by Fernando Batista total 46.2 million euros.

And not only that: Jefferson Savarino (Real Salt Lake), Yeferson Soteldo (Santos FC) and Yangel Herrera (Girona), the best valued Venezuelans on the market with a value of 5 million euros each, are surpassed, all together, by at least four players from the Colombia squad: Luis Sinisterra (22 million), Jefferson Lerma (20), Wilmar Barrios (18) and Dávinson Sánchez (15).

The data adds to a rivalry that many see as the true classic that Colombia plays in Qualifiers, due to geographical proximity and because it is usually a rocky opponent.

FOOTBALL REDACTION

