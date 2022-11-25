Colombian fights for gold in the youth boxing world

The Colombian women Angie Solano will compete on Saturday for the gold medal in the medium category of the world youth boxing championship that takes place in La Nucia (Spain).

Solano, for the gold

The 18-year-old from Valle del Cauca will face the Norwegian Sunniva Hofstad, at 1:45 pm, Colombian time, in the eighth bout of the tournament closing.

National champion last October in the Atlantic, Solano has left three rivals on the road: Génesis García (Mexico), Anastasiia Saraniuk (Ukraine) and Sakhobat Khusanova (Uzbekistan), all by unanimous decision of 5-0.

To reach the final, the Norwegian Hofstad beat, also 5-0, the Kazakh Aida Saribarova, the American Talia Halvorsen and the Indian Muskan Muskan.

Solano is one of two women from America fighting for gold. The other is the American Guadalupe Pérez. There are also three men from Cuba and two from Mexico.

Colombia traveled to Spain with eight men and four women, under the direction of Alexander Brand, Daniel Galea and Miguel Ángel Guzmán.

