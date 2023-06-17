Colombian fans fight and throw chairs in the friendly game against Iraq: video

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Colombian fans fight in Valencia
The incident occurred at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia.
A group of Colombian fans clouded the atmosphere at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia, where this Friday the National Team faces Iraq, in preparation for the playoffs.
Earlier, a fan had had a shameful behavior, trying to kiss, in front of the camera, the Spanish journalist Gemma Soler, who at that time was doing a live report for the ESPN channel.
The fight of Colombian fans in the stands
Later, already in the stands of Mestalla, there was a strong fight between fans who were apparently Colombian. In the images that circulate on social networks, one can see, apart from the National Team shirts, one from Independiente Santa Fe.
The fans involved in the fight even went so far as to tear chairs from the stands to throw them at their opponents, amid the rejection of many of the Colombians present on the stage, who began to shout “out, out, out.”
Several fans hit each other during the Colombia – Iraq match at Mestalla.
📌 Seats were thrown between them until they were quickly intervened by stadium security.📽️ @sanchis14 pic.twitter.com/qLIeR9mxUW
— Relay (@relay) June 16, 2023
The fight was controlled and, until now, there is no police report of what happened, which made the Colombian colony in that city look very bad.
