Saturday, June 17, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Colombian fans fight and throw chairs in the friendly game against Iraq: video

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 17, 2023
in Sports
0
Colombian fans fight and throw chairs in the friendly game against Iraq: video


close

Colombian fans fight in Valencia

Colombian fans fight in Valencia

Colombian fans fight in Valencia

The incident occurred at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia.

A group of Colombian fans clouded the atmosphere at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia, where this Friday the National Team faces Iraq, in preparation for the playoffs.

Earlier, a fan had had a shameful behavior, trying to kiss, in front of the camera, the Spanish journalist Gemma Soler, who at that time was doing a live report for the ESPN channel.

See also  Colombia: the millionaire that would be lost by not going to the World Cup, according to Fenalco

The fight of Colombian fans in the stands

Later, already in the stands of Mestalla, there was a strong fight between fans who were apparently Colombian. In the images that circulate on social networks, one can see, apart from the National Team shirts, one from Independiente Santa Fe.

The fans involved in the fight even went so far as to tear chairs from the stands to throw them at their opponents, amid the rejection of many of the Colombians present on the stage, who began to shout “out, out, out.”

The fight was controlled and, until now, there is no police report of what happened, which made the Colombian colony in that city look very bad.

See also  David Ospina sets off alarms from the Colombian National Team for possible injury

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Colombian #fans #fight #throw #chairs #friendly #game #Iraq #video

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result