A few hours before the start of the Copa América final between Colombia and Argentina, a regrettable event was reported. A Colombian fan was shot during a flag rally in Miami.

A video recorded the exact moment when a group of Colombian fans who were walking by unawares were shot from a van.

The footage shows that after the fans were shot, the van drives away at high speed. Some fans throw some objects at the vehicle and then run to help the injured man.

The injured man is a man wearing a red shirt who initially appears lying on the floor in the video and then tries to sit up. People around him tell him that he has blood on his face.

In the footage, a woman can be seen approaching the injured fan to help him.

The Copa América final will be played at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, at 7 pm, Colombian time.

