A couple of hours before the start of the Copa América final between the Colombian and Argentine national teams, several moments have been widely shared on social media.

A man certainly missed the opportunity to have saved a rather significant memory by being distracted by a call on his cell phone. According to the images shared by ‘TYC Sports’, Sebastián Yatra kicked the ball into the stands, right over a small group of Colombian and some Argentinian fans.

After that, the man receives the ball and, laughing, returns it, despite the people around him telling him that it was his.

Yatra throws a ball into the stands and a Colombian fan – who was talking on the phone – RETURNS IT. He could have had the memory of his life. IT’S UNUSUAL. pic.twitter.com/FS0EDs19qb — TyC Sports (@TyCSports) July 14, 2024

‘It’s incredible,’ reads the post shared by the sports portal. There, several Internet users also commented on the fan’s action: “People go to the stadium to brag and take selfies for Instagram,” “The man may not even know who Yatra is…”; are some of the comments.

