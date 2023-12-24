The parents of Oscar David Reyesor they lose hope of meeting the 28-year-old young man who He disappeared since last December 9 in the city of Vancouver, Canada.



According to international mediathe man was last seen leaving a hotel in that city around 5 in the morning. However, since then nothing has been known about his whereabouts.

His relatives point out that the young man was studying in English in that country, but that for this Christmas period he was scheduled to return to Colombia to celebrate the holidays with his family.

In his last messages, he highlights that the man informed his close contacts that he had arrived safely at the hotel. Nevertheless, The staff who attended to him indicate that the young man handed over the room in the morning and that he left without showing any strange behavior.

“I have the heart of God that tells me that he is going to appear,” commented his father from the United States, in dialogue with international media.

This was the last time the man was seen.

His mother is waiting for him in Colombia along with an 8-year-old girl who is the daughter of the missing young man.

Likewise, they ask the Canadian authorities to help them with the search for the man.

“We love him, we love him with all our hearts and we have him in God's hands. I know that he will arrive and that he will arrive well,” his father concluded.

The authorities point out that in the strange case, The man has not used his cell phone or his bank accounts for several days.



