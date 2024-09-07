Colombian Embassy Requests Access to Colombian Mercenary Suspects

The Colombian embassy in Moscow has requested consular access to two Colombians suspected of being mercenaries and participating in military operations on the Ukrainian side, RIA Novosti reports. RIA Novosti.

“The Colombian Embassy is aware of the current situation and has requested consular access to the detainees,” the diplomatic mission said in a statement.

The Russian FSB detained two Colombian citizens suspected of participating in military actions on the Ukrainian side on September 30. During searches, uniforms with the insignia of the Carpathian Sich battalion were found on them.