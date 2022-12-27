Argentine authorities reported that the Colombian drug trafficker Ignacio Álvarez Meyendorff, known by the alias Big Brotherwho served a seven-year sentence in the United States, remains in custody.

Apparently, once the sentence was served, he wanted to enter Argentine territory, where his family resides, but the National Directorate of Migrations (DNM) prevented him.

“The DNM, led by Florencia Carignano, reports that it prevented the entry into Argentina of the Colombian citizen Ignacio Álvarez Meyendorff, 62 years old, and who served a seven-year prison sentence in the United States for a cause related to drug trafficking. Since last Friday, he has been held at the Ezeiza international airport, ”the Ministry of the Interior reported in a statement.

‘La Nación’ learned that after the decision, the lawyer Javier Leira presented a habeas corpus in favor of the Colombian, a procedure that protects freedom when it is illegally threatened by an authority. However, was rejected by the judge federal of Lomas de Zamora, Federico Villena.

Why did they prevent you from entering?

Ignacio Alvarez Meyendorff. Photo: Argentine Ministry of Security

According to the National Directorate of Migrations, Álvarez Meyendorff had had his residency canceled, thus ordering his expulsion from the territory with a permanent ban on reentry.

“Despite the fact that the suspension of residence is not firm, the agency decided not to authorize their entry into the country”says the letter.

Now, they are awaiting a decision from the Federal Chamber of La Plata and meanwhile he remains detained in a room at the Ezeiza international airport, where it was confirmed that he does not have any medical problem, which the defense wanted to argue. Therefore, an investigation will be opened to the legal professional.

“The DNM reaffirms its commitment to the fight against drug trafficking and complex crimes and is awaiting the judicial resolution to be able to board the next plane bound for Colombia”they conclude.

