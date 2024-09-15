The young Colombian pilot Solomon Canoe Participate this weekend, September 14 and 15, in the tenth valid of the RokCup By Vortex Championship in the MiniRok category which will take place at the Juan Pablo Montoya karting track in Tocancipá, leading the first position and having held several pole positions, he continues to demonstrate his great skill on the tracks.

At just 11 years old, the pilot seeks to represent Colombia in the Championship FIA Karting World Cup in Lonato (Italy), one of the most important events in the world of motorsport, specifically in karting, known for its intense and highly competitive racing, with drivers battling on a 1200 m circuit.

This championship is a key springboard for young talents looking to advance to higher categories of motorsport, such as Formula 1. Among the main challenges that the young driver will face are the weather conditions, such as rain, which often play a crucial role in adding unpredictability and excitement to races. In Colombia, he has competed with the maximum score in his category, being the favourite in the last round of the national circuit in the MiniRok category.

Salomon Piragua, Colombian pilot. Photo:Press Office Share

His karting career began at the age of 5 and since then he has competed in various international championships.

In 2021, he made his debut in the prestigious Florida Winter Tour (FWT), facing 23 riders from around the world in the MicroRok category and proudly representing Colombia after finishing third in the South American championship.

Among the most notable titles of his career are his participation in the international SuperKarts (SKUSA) and Sunshine State Karting Challenge (SSKC) championships in the United States, both in 2021 and 2022.

His first international podium in Rotax was achieved at the Orlando Kart Center International Championship in the micro category that began in Colombia, occupying the number two position and representing Colombia, followed by the podium at the seventh Vortex race in Homestead (Miami). He also reached the 21st position among 60 drivers from around the world competing in the Vortex Championship in Las Vegas (Nevada).

In the 2020 Rotax Colombia season, Piragua climbed onto the podium for the first time, taking third place in the MicroRok category, just six months after moving up a category. His international participation is key to his development in karting and opens the doors for future challenges in higher categories.

