Santiago Perez, a 27-year-old young man, originally from Bogotá, died in a serious traffic accident in Australia.

Family members ask for help repatriate the body of the young man on Christmas Eve.

(You may be interested in: Juan Pablo Montoya: the owner of the truck that collided with the pilot in Bogotá speaks).

I was in the ninth class celebrating my cousin's birthday when he came out carrying a motorcycle.

In 2022, Santiago arrived in Australia with the dream of improving his quality of life. However, In the middle of the Christmas celebrations, the young man died in a serious traffic accident. Apparently, I was leaving a Novena when he lost control of his high-displacement motorcycle.

“I was in the Ninth celebrating my cousin's birthday when he was taken away by a motorcycle; “According to what the girlfriend tells me, he was not going fast.”explained Juan Sebastián Pérez, brother of Santiago to Caracol Television.

His relatives say that he may have felt dizzy before losing control of the vehicle. After crashing, the young man died.

(Also: Are you going to travel? These are the places where there are photodetection cameras in Colombia).

Help is needed to repatriate Santiago to Colombia. He had an accident in Australia and died. Here is the campaign of Maria Fernanda Perez, his wife, in case you want and can help. In Memory of Santiago Perez https://t.co/LIgLEPRgyP — JUANES (@JUANES) December 23, 2023

The transfer of the body is too expensive, that is what we are asking for See also A gas pipeline explodes near St. Petersburg, the huge fire cloud seen miles away

“He is a bald guy who went to fulfill his dreams and achieved it. He was very generous, he helped people a lot.“Juan S. described to his brother.

His aunt asked the national media for help repatriate the body of the young man, since this process is very expensive for them.

“The transfer of the body is too expensive, that is what we are asking for to be able to bring our nephew“said Dora María Bello, the young man's aunt.

The deceased's wife, María Pérez, created an initiative on the page gofundme to ask for donations and collect funds with the aim of sending the body back to this country.

“We want him to be able to return to Colombia to say goodbye to his family.” and to be buried in his native country”, can be read in the message on the page.

The Colombian singer Juanes shared the initiative through his social network 'X', in which he has more than 11 million followers. “Help is needed to repatriate Santiago to Colombia. He had an accident in Australia and died. Here is the campaign of Maria Fernanda Perez, his wife, in case you want and can help. In Memory of Santiago Perez,” wrote the musician.

If you would like to make a donation, you can go to this link

What to do if a relative of yours dies abroad?



According to the Foreign Ministry, there are some steps that must be taken when A family member or acquaintance dies abroad, which are established in law 2171 of 2021.

The standard states that it is necessary to have a funeral insurance contract and the contract for the provision of funeral services for the repatriation of bodies of fellow nationals.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs indicated that, through the Directorate of Consular, Immigration Affairs and Citizen Service, it developed the strategyto 'Red returns'made up of 10 companies that provide insurance against deaths abroad.

The government entity explained that, depending on the case, the step by step could vary. However, among the points to follow when a family member dies are:

1. Notify local authorities of the death. In these cases, you must go to the consulates of Colombia in the respective country.

2. Once the body has been studied by the entity in charge of carrying out the analysis on the cause of deathfamilies must decide whether to cremate or repatriate.

3. It is important that you keep in mind that Family members are the ones who must bear the costs of funeral expenses. Authorized funeral homes are responsible for gathering documentation for the transfer of mortal remains.

4. Perform the notarial act before the Consulate of collecting the civil death registry if this is of interest to you. You can also do this procedure at a notary office in Colombia by presenting all the documentation required for this purpose.

Laura Nathalia Quintero Ariza.

Latest News Editorial.

Read more news…