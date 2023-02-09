Colombian dies in hospital after being rescued in Turkey

The Colombian Johanna Carolina Millán was one of the victims of the devastating earthquake that shook Turkey and Syria on Monday and claimed the lives of almost 19,400 people, of which 16,170 have been recorded in Turkey and 3,192 in Syria. In addition there are about 70,000 wounded.

The young woman was in Adiyaman, in southeastern Turkeya, on a business trip when the earthquake occurred, as she worked as a tourist guide. The hotel where she was staying collapsed during the earthquake.

According to his relativesthe Colombian had been rescued under rubble, but did not appear in any hospital. This Thursday his family and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed his death.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the woman was married to a Turkish citizen, Erhan Kap, who was in the city of Istanbul during the earthquake. In the next few hours the man will be visited by Ambassador Julio Riaño.

His nephew, Nicolás Millán, told ‘CNN’ that the last time they spoke to Johanna Carolina was Sunday morningColombian time, hours before the earthquake occurred.

