Colombian dies in hospital after being rescued in Turkey

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
The Colombian Johanna Carolina Millán had been reported missing after the earthquakes in Turkey.
The Colombian Johanna Carolina Millán had been reported missing after the earthquakes in Turkey.
The death of Johanna Carolina Millán was confirmed by her family.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The Colombian Johanna Carolina Millán was one of the victims of the devastating earthquake that shook Turkey and Syria on Monday and claimed the lives of almost 19,400 people, of which 16,170 have been recorded in Turkey and 3,192 in Syria. In addition there are about 70,000 wounded.
The young woman was in Adiyaman, in southeastern Turkeya, on a business trip when the earthquake occurred, as she worked as a tourist guide. The hotel where she was staying collapsed during the earthquake.
(Also read: Turkey earthquake: father refuses to let go of his dead daughter’s hand under rubble).
According to his relativesthe Colombian had been rescued under rubble, but did not appear in any hospital. This Thursday his family and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed his death.
According to the Foreign Ministry, the woman was married to a Turkish citizen, Erhan Kap, who was in the city of Istanbul during the earthquake. In the next few hours the man will be visited by Ambassador Julio Riaño.
(You can read: Moving rescue of a puppy trapped in rubble in Turkey).
His nephew, Nicolás Millán, told ‘CNN’ that the last time they spoke to Johanna Carolina was Sunday morningColombian time, hours before the earthquake occurred.
More news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Colombian #dies #hospital #rescued #Turkey
Leave a Reply