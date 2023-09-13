Colombian Omar Cantillo Ávila, 43, lost his life in the United States after a shooting confrontation with another Latino. The alleged murderer, 18 years old, was arrested and appeared before a judge.

The dispute took place on Harbins and Dickens roads, in the city of Lilburn, state of Georgia. The Colombian was driving a black truck and was accompanied by another person when he crossed paths with Luis Cruz’s car.

According to the authorities’ report, everything led to an act of intolerance.

“We determined that this was a mutual combat situation where both sides were armed and both sides exchanged gunfire,” Capt. Scott Bennet of the Lilburn Police Department told the channel. FOX5.

‘He gave him the finger’: Colombian father

The Colombian’s father stressed that he was “a good person.” According to the version he has, His son was bullied when he was waiting for a traffic light to change.

“The one who killed him was coming behind him, beeping, beeping, beeping at him. When the light changed, he passed him and then he took out his finger. My son took out his finger too,” he told Univision.

The exchange of words and gestures ended in a complete tragedy. Cruz carried an AK-47, a long-range weapon, as detailed at trial. “He shot him, he didn’t have time to defend himself from anything. He also shot the other boy twice in the back,” said Omar Cantillo, father.

The Colombian, who was the father of a family, died at the scene, while his companion was taken to a hospital.where he recovers from his injuries.

Alleged murderer of Colombian had a criminal record

Cruz fled the scene, but the police captured him thanks to a call from a family member. This September 12, he appeared before the judge for the crimes of serious homicide and aggravated assault.

There it was learned that he had been previously captured for possession of psychoactive substances and driving without a driver’s license. The young man must wait for the next hearings to determine if he can be granted bail.

“Trivial issues are not resolved with violence and gunshots. It is pointless, meaningless and has no place in our cities or our polite society. People just need to stop, take a deep breath and move on with their lives,” he said. capital of the Police for this case.

