Colombian dies after brutal beating of a man in Chile

Relatives seek to repatriate to Colombia the lifeless body of the 48-year-old woman identified as Patricia Elena Zapata, who on the morning of January 21 passed away after being hospitalized due to the attacks on her organs, product of the brutal beating committed by a man.

The family was looking to raise money to accompany Patricia while she was in a coma in a hospital in Santiago de Chile.

According to the information known so far, PAtricia was the victim of sexual and physical abuse for around four hours by a man who was seeking to establish a romantic relationship with her several months ago.

Patricia would have rejected the man’s attempts on multiple occasions. Even

was constantly harassedso he would have had to change his telephone number and place of residence several times.

It was at a party at the house of the alleged perpetrator that the woman of paisa origin was attacked. The man apparently he would have locked Patricia in a room and later beat her until she was unconscious and with multiple traumas in the body.

Patricia passed away on Saturday after several days in a coma. Just that day one of her daughters traveled to Chile to carry out the corresponding medical and legal procedures for the case. Now the family is seeking help from the Colombian Foreign Ministry to repatriate the victim’s body.

“My mother died due to internal bleeding that caused a pulmonary deficit and later came a cardiorespiratory arrest. They could not do anything, they revived her, they were assisting her for more than ten minutes but it was not possible for her to live, “he confirmed to RCN Radio Tatiana Rosero Zapata, one of Patricia’s three daughters.

The attacker, whose identity has been withheld, was captured and is at the disposal of the authorities.

Santiago Andres Venera Salazar

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME

