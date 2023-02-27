María Ascensión Ramos, a woman in her late 60s who lives in the rural area of ​​San José del Guaviare, cries out for help to all Colombians who know her story, because a few days ago she learned that his son, Robinson Ferney Morales Ramos -26 years old-, died in the United States and he does not have enough money to repatriate the body.

According to what he told ‘RCN’, he had migrated to the United States to work and contribute financially to the home. Something that he had already done years ago, but in Spain. However, last Sunday, February 19, he was hit by a vehicle that caused his death.

“He had arrived in the United States four months ago and worked as a home helper to help us financially because due to my complicated state of health, at almost 60 years of age, I take care of my 90-year-old mother and my daughter who has just left school,” she narrates. the woman to the aforementioned medium.

Together, it is much faster to get Robinson’s body to his country

As far as is known, Robinson Ferney was on his way home when he was hit by a pickup truck.. Throughout the day his mother tried to contact him, without success. “We spoke daily by phone, at 3:00 am and 4:00 pm, she was very aware of us and the day of the accident I called him and wrote him saying that she was very worried; The strange thing is that they read my messages but they didn’t answer them.

After the tragedy, his friends Juan Carlos, Edwin and Gladis created a gofundme campaign in which they are trying to raise a total of $17,000 for funeral expenses: “Together, it is much faster for Robinson’s body to reach his country.” they say on the page.

Anyone can participate in the campaign by donating dollars. Another option is to do contributions by Nequi or Daviplata to number 3227089699which is in the name of María Gladys Galindo Ramos.

“We appreciate everyone’s help to collaborate with the Morales Ramos family in this very difficult process. His loved ones, friends and close people want to contribute to say goodbye to him in body for the last time ”, conclude his friends.

More news

Daisy Contreras

Writing LATEST NEWS