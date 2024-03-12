A tragedy resulted in a rest trip by a Colombian who intended to go on vacation to Aruba since he died after drowning on the island's beaches. Now, his family is asking for support to say goodbye.

Sergio Nicolás Castillo He died a few years ago, after going to this paradise destination accompanied by his romantic partner with the aim of having a short vacation.

According to one of those close to him, who spoke with CityTV, after confirming the death, Sergio's family was informed that there was an outstanding debt of $20,000 (approximately 80,000,000 Colombian pesos) for funeral expenses, a very high figure to cover for his family and friends.

“It is an amount that is too exaggerated for us, it is out of our hands,” said Samantha Parra, close to the family.

However, the concerns do not stop there and they are asking for a figure of 2,500 to 4,000 additional dollars, money they don't have either.

The relatives of the deceased young man from Bogotá indicate that the entire procedure could cost 100,000,000 pesos and are requesting help.

They even had a trip scheduled for today. Aruba in order to go and review what could be done with this case, but the embassy has not yet given them a response.

