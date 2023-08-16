A 22-year-old Colombian woman died after falling from a building in Santiago de Chile. The young woman was in a 14th floor when, on the night of Saturday, August 12, her death occurred.

Lindsay Stephanye Utima Astaiza, a native of Palmira, had not completed a year residing in Chile. He had traveled in October 2022 with his two-year-old son to meet his partner.

“Until now we have not received any reports,” said María Edith Astaiza, her mother, in dialogue with RCN Radio. The family hopes that the authorities of that country clarify if it was an accident or if someone pushed her, because the episode seems strange to them.

“It’s under investigation. The boy who lived with her was already suing for assault. They had a life… in the few months they were there they fought, the last time he assaulted her a lot,” he said.

Her mother had even advised her to look for another place to live, but Ultima didn’t want to: “She told me that she couldn’t go out with the child.”

Therefore, Mrs. María planned to travel to Chile in December to help the young woman with the minor.

The last conversation of a Colombian with her family

The same day of her death, the family had spoken with the young woman by video call and had noticed her happy.

“She smiled, spoke with her brothers and with an aunt of mine. She told us that she was waiting for the child to be given the garden so that she could work. She was fine. She did not say that she was bored,” her mother told the station.

As investigations proceed, the young woman’s relatives gather funds to go to Chilepick up the minor and be able to repatriate the body of the Colombian.

“I ask the government to help me bring my daughter,” he cried. As they have been told, the repatriation amounts to 14 million pesos, a value they do not have.

