Colombia’s vice president, Francia Márquez, refused to classify Cuba as a dictatorship and praised the Castro dictatorship’s healthcare system. The statements are part of an interview with Semana magazine, published on Tuesday (14).

“They can say what they want, but they cannot cover the sun with a sieve. While other countries send troops and weapons to many nations, Cuba sends doctors and this cannot be hidden. A country that has suffered a blockade for over 60 years sends doctors to other nations,” said Márquez.

In a lawsuit against the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) in the United States, Cuban doctors argued that the organization supports human trafficking and the exploitation of forced labor by intermediating the sending of these professionals abroad by the Castro regime.

In the interview with Semana, Márquez avoided the conversation when asked if Cuba is a dictatorship. “But why? In other words, it has been a dictatorship that suffers blockade, a dictatorship, as you say, but does not send weapons [para outros países]. Send doctors. Isn’t that wonderful?” he replied.

“You put the qualifier [ditadura]I don’t put it that way […]. I respect the autonomy of each people and the sovereignty of each people. Each people decides how to organize themselves politically”, added Gustavo Petro’s deputy.

The journalist insisted and mentioned that Fidel Castro’s long stay in power (49 years) was proof that Cuba is a dictatorship.

Márquez then argued that, despite Colombia having elections, “inequality is the greatest in the world… the dictatorship and democracy of a country are not measured only by the [lado] election”, but also “by the social transformations, measured by the guarantee of the rights of society”.

“I admire the health system [cubano], which supported the professionalization, blockade and all, of thousands of citizens, including Colombians. Because more than a thousand graduated there and didn’t have the opportunity here, in our nation and in our country. They achieved this in another nation, target of a blockade or a dictatorship, as you say”, claimed Márquez.