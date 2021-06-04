The Colombian singer-songwriter David zahan is a consecrated artist, originally from Medellín, who has shared the stage with greats of the salsa genre such as Grupo Galé, La Suprema Corte, Nacho Acero, and Aguanilé Orquesta, among others. This time, he presents his new song after a series of musical successes such as “Dímelo”, “False ouramento”, “La failed” and “Te I miss you”.

“Vacío vivo” is the name of his new musical release and is a single that serves as a cover letter for his DVD Reviviendo a Frankie Ruiz , a musical work with which he will pay tribute to one of the greatest exponents of salsa.

This single (under the Yas Music and Codiscos label) is authored by David Zahan; Likewise, it featured the musical production of Dj Nelo, and the collaboration of Sebastián Velásquez in the arrangements. The story talks about a man who does not want commitments, does not want to fall in love, so he warns his lovers that he has no feelings and that he is risk falling in love with him.

“Vacío vivo” has a video clip that shows the daily life of a man who spends his time having fun at parties, surrounded by women and despising love. The protagonist is Jorgito Guayaco, a recognized public figure in Ecuador, a country where, in addition, the scenes of the audiovisual material were filmed, with the beaches of Salinas and the city of Guayaquil as the main setting.

The release of “Live Void” is now available on all YouTube and Spotify digital platforms.

Shows, latest news:

