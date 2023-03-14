Colombian cyclists who would be confirmed for the Giro d’Italia 2023

Next May 6 begins one of the most important cycling events of the year. The Giro d’Italia will challenge the strongest riders from the WorldTour teams. There are at least 3 representatives from Colombiawho is it?

As is well known, Colombia has great representatives in this sport, who have excelled in various competitions.

In fact, Nairo Quintana lifted the Giro d’Italia trophy in 2014 and Egan Bernal he did it in 2021.

According to the Procyclingstats portal, the names of Colombian cyclists would be on the previous list for this year. Harold Tejada, Santiago Buitrago, Rigoberto Urán, Fernando Gaviria and Einer Rubio.

The 106th edition of the Italian competition will start in Fossacesia and end in Rome. It will take place from May 6 to May 28.

