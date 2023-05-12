Saturday, May 13, 2023
Colombian cyclist suffers an accident in the women’s Itzulia

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 12, 2023
in Sports
Colombian cyclist suffers an accident in the women's Itzulia


A vehicle hit a female cyclist and others had to maneuver to avoid it.

A patrol of the Ertzaintza (Basque Autonomous Police) ran over a cyclist from the female itzulia and three others, including the Colombian Jennifer Ducuara, have been injured when they fell to the ground to avoid the vehicle during the first stage of the test.

Sources from the Ertzaintza have reported that the event occurred around 12:30 p.m. when the cyclists were running along the BI-633 in the Biscayne municipality of Markina and the patrol that caused the accident was going to support an ambulance.
what is known

The cyclists have come across the agents’ vehicle, one of them has apparently hit the car and the other three have been able to avoid it but have fallen and suffered injuries.

The same sources have explained that they are investigating what happened. The runners affected by the accident are, as confirmed to EFE by the organization of the race, the Spanish Ines Quarry (Labor Kutxa Fundación Euskadi), the Colombian Jennifer Ducuara (Massi-Tactic), the Italian Lara Crestanello (Bepink) and the German Lana Eberle (CERATIZIC-WNT).

Jennifer Tatiana Ducuara, won the cap in Vélez, Santander, of the women’s Tour of Colombia.

Photo:

Fedecycling Press

Cantera (number 146 of the race) suffered “a trauma to the lower extremity and the left upper extremity and the left hemithorax”, and has been transferred to the Cruces hospital.

Ducuara (153) suffers a “trauma to the right shoulder” that has also led to “transfer to a hospital”, in this case that of Mendaro, to be subjected to “radiology”.

Crestanello (93) suffers “pelvic trauma” and has also been transferred to the hospital in Mendaro and Eberle (195) suffers multiple erosions and has dropped out.

EFE

