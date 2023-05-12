Colombian cyclist suffers an accident in the women’s Itzulia

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
women’s cycling
Archive / WEATHER
women’s cycling
A vehicle hit a female cyclist and others had to maneuver to avoid it.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
A patrol of the Ertzaintza (Basque Autonomous Police) ran over a cyclist from the female itzulia and three others, including the Colombian Jennifer Ducuara, have been injured when they fell to the ground to avoid the vehicle during the first stage of the test.
Sources from the Ertzaintza have reported that the event occurred around 12:30 p.m. when the cyclists were running along the BI-633 in the Biscayne municipality of Markina and the patrol that caused the accident was going to support an ambulance.
(Egan Bernal: sensational performance in the mountain stage of the Tour of Hungary) (The story of Miguel Ángel, a fan of Millonarios who fulfilled his dream before dying)
what is known
The cyclists have come across the agents’ vehicle, one of them has apparently hit the car and the other three have been able to avoid it but have fallen and suffered injuries.
The same sources have explained that they are investigating what happened. The runners affected by the accident are, as confirmed to EFE by the organization of the race, the Spanish Ines Quarry (Labor Kutxa Fundación Euskadi), the Colombian Jennifer Ducuara (Massi-Tactic), the Italian Lara Crestanello (Bepink) and the German Lana Eberle (CERATIZIC-WNT).
Cantera (number 146 of the race) suffered “a trauma to the lower extremity and the left upper extremity and the left hemithorax”, and has been transferred to the Cruces hospital.
Ducuara (153) suffers a “trauma to the right shoulder” that has also led to “transfer to a hospital”, in this case that of Mendaro, to be subjected to “radiology”.
Crestanello (93) suffers “pelvic trauma” and has also been transferred to the hospital in Mendaro and Eberle (195) suffers multiple erosions and has dropped out.
(Shakira launches Acrostic and reveals new taunts to Piqué: “I don’t know how to turn the other cheek”)
EFE
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Colombian #cyclist #suffers #accident #womens #Itzulia
Leave a Reply