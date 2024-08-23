Colombian cycling brings another joy to the country after the world title of youth speed Stefany Cuadradowho defeated England’s Georgette Rand in the final with an excellent result.

The Track World Championships take place in Luoyang, China, and there Cuadrado achieved his second victory at this level, after the one achieved last year in the Cali World Cup in the keirin test.

Young man with experience

The sprinter was part of the Colombian team in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and there, with a time of 10.508 s in the speed classification, he set a new youth world record.

She improved the previous record held by Frenchwoman Mathilde Gross, set at the 2017 Montichiari World Championships, with a time of 10.709.

Cuadrado was eliminated from the 32nd round after losing her direct match against Canadian Kelsey Mitchell and failing to make it through the repechage against Marlena Karwacka of Poland and Take Marie Divine of France.