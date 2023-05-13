Colombian Jennifer Ducuara, from the Massi-Tactic teamis not one of the cyclists who were injured in the hit-and-run that occurred this Friday in the first stage of the women’s Itzulia.

The organization of the race reported at first that Ducuara was one of the four runners involved in the accident, but later rectified the identity of three of them.

The runners affected by the accident are, as confirmed to EFE by the organization of the race, the Spanish Eider Merino (Laboral Kutxa Fundación Euskadi), the Hungarian Petra Szanko (Massi-Tactic), the Italian Letizia Brufani (Bepink) and the German Lana Eberle (CERATIZIC-WNT).

Merino (bib number 146 of the race) suffers “a trauma to the lower extremity and the left upper extremity and the left hemithorax”, and has been transferred to the Cruces hospital.

Szanko (153) suffers a “trauma to the right shoulder” that has also led to “transfer to a hospital”, in this case Mendaro’s, to be subjected to “radiology”. Brufani (93) suffered “pelvic trauma” and has also been transferred to Mendaro hospital, and Eberle (195) suffered multiple erosions and has abandoned the race.

Jennifer Tatiana Ducuara

The accident was caused by a patrol of the Ertzaintza (Basque Autonomous Police) that ran over a cyclist. Three others were injured when they fell to the ground to avoid the vehicle. Sources from the Ertzaintza reported that the event occurred around 12:30 local time when the cyclists were riding along the BI-633 in the Biscayne municipality of Markina.

The patrol that caused the accident was going to support an ambulance that was moving in an emergency, according to the organization, “of life or death.” The cyclists ran into the agents’ vehicle, one of whom apparently hit the car and the other three were able to avoid it but fell and sustained injuries. The same sources indicated that what happened is being investigated.

