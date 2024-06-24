The San Juan festivities ended in tragedy for a young Colombian, who was beheaded in the early hours of Monday, June 24, in the busy area of ​​the Barcelonaone of the most visited for this important date in Barcelona.

According to preliminary information from the Spanish authorities, The victim is a 26-year-old young man.who received several stab wounds in that square on the Mediterranean coast.

Barcelona authorities also reported that the person behind the attack was captured. “We investigate the violent death of a man in Ciutat Vella, Barcelona. As a result of the first investigative efforts, the GUB has arrested a man allegedly related to the events,” The Catalan Police reported this fact.

It also emerged that the Guard was patrolling that beach and, therefore, they quickly captured the person involved. The victim died instantly due to the severity of the wound to his neck.

Remnants of blood at the scene after a 26-year-old Colombian man died early this Monday from stab wounds in Barcelona. Photo:EFE/ Marta Pérez Share

Traces of blood in Barceloneta

In addition, the regional police of Catalonia opened an investigation to try to clarify the circumstances of this homicide.

The crime terrified people passing through Barceloneta. The young victim’s blood trail was left in several places in the sector.

The San Juan festivities are one of the most crowded events in Barcelona, ​​in which thousands of people – mostly young people – participate to light bonfires and listen to music during the nights and early mornings.

The Catalan Police reported that this celebration left a total of 55 arrested for driving while intoxicated during the night of San Juan.

In addition, the death of a woman and a man in Girona during this weekend’s celebrations is being investigated.

Regarding the identity of the Colombian, the authorities have not stated who it is and progress on the investigation is expected this Monday.

