Bogota (AFP) – The Colombian justice system denied on Friday a prosecutor’s request to archive the investigation against former President Álvaro Uribe for alleged bribery, in one of the most notorious and politicized cases in recent years in the country.

The Superior Court of Bogotá considered that there is sufficient evidence to continue the investigations against one of the most influential politicians of this century in the country, for the crimes of bribery and procedural fraud.

“With the means of knowledge compiled so far by the Prosecutor’s Office (…) it is not feasible for now to accede to the request made by the Attorney General’s Office” to archive the process, said Judge Carlos Andrés Guzmán during a public hearing in Bogota.

It is the third time that a court rejects a request from the prosecution to archive the investigation against the former president (2002-2010), in the midst of a convoluted process of advances and setbacks that began in 2012.

Following the decision, the prosecutor’s office has six months to present the indictment against Uribe or request that the case be archived again. It could be the first time that a former president is called to criminal trial in the country’s history for crimes that are punishable by up to eight years in prison.

Uribe, who has always claimed innocence and has solid popular support after his tough policy against the guerrillas, anticipated the decision on Thursday “with enormous concern” in a statement to the media.

It all started in 2012. Uribe filed a complaint against leftist congressman Iván Cepeda, accusing him of an alleged plot hatched with false witnesses to link him to far-right paramilitary groups, responsible for atrocious human rights violations in their clandestine war against the rebels.

But the Supreme Court not only refrained from prosecuting Cepeda, it began investigating the former president in his capacity as a parliamentarian in 2018. The court suspected that it was Uribe, and not his opponent, who tried to manipulate witnesses to discredit Cepeda.

The senior magistrates went further and in August 2020 ordered the house arrest of the former president, while they advanced their investigation.

Then Uribe resigned from the Senate and his file went to an ordinary court, which lifted the detention order against him.

In his anticipated reaction to the announcement, the former ruler complained about the “vices” in the process against him.

The witness tampering case is the tip of the iceberg of other investigations that link Uribe with paramilitaries and drug traffickers.