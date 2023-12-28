The 2024 Copa Libertadores will have Golden Eagles as one of the representatives of Colombian football after an excellent 2023, in which he 'flawed' at the end and could not keep the title.

Directed by the Venezuelan, the castCésar Farías, the castThe Antioqueño rode the contest, he was the one with the highest number of points, but when he entered the final stretch he failed in the fight for his first star.

Everything signed?

However, he achieved a great prize: playing in the Libertadores, and for that, a team tries to arm itself to compete in a decent way.

At this point, there is information that does not sit well with the group's forces, as Farías could leave the club by accepting a good offer.

Golden Eagles Press

In Peru they warn that the DT has everything ready to be linked to the University of Sportswho will seek the title in Inca football.

The 'cream' team, as it is known, lost its technical director, the Uruguayan, Jorge Fossati, who was appointed as strategist of the Peruvian team.

At the moment, neither Farías nor the Peruvian club have confirmed the information, but several media outlets take it as a fact.

