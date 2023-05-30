The promise of consular attention to Colombians in Venezuela is still up in the air. The demand of the citizens is that finally these diplomatic headquarters are opened to manage the necessary procedures.

Colombia has only designated two consuls, Alejandro Mahe in San Antonio del Táchira –border- and Fulvia Benavides in Caracas. However, EL TIEMPO agreed to the information that for the moment the venues will continue without official activity as both officials requested vacation permits.

The care of Colombians in Venezuela is a matter pending before the consulate. Issuance of passports, diligence of university degrees, IDs and accompaniment is what Colombians are demanding. The headquarters has been closed since 2019 when the countries broke relations.

In early February, EL TIEMPO revealed that together with Benavides they will be in Caracas, Hans de Francesco, who will take over as first secretary, and Natalia Herrera, who will take the position of third secretary, being the first mission that Herrera assumes.

In that consulate -of the 15 that existed in Venezuela- 16 officials work, but for the moment these three have been appointed, recalled a source who spoke with this newspaper, indicating that this is due to the fact that in the government of President Iván Duque “he thought that relations would not be restored” and “the charges were assigned to other countries.”

The vacation decision has caused discomfort in the Colombian community, as they expected the process to be faster. On May 15, representatives of the National Federation of Colombian Associations (Fedecol) in Venezuela delivered a letter in Bogotá addressed to President Gustavo Petro, requesting consular attention.

EL TIEMPO consulted with Consul Benavides about the status of the consulate and the vacation request, to which she replied that for this she needed authorization from Bogotá. “When I have authorization from Bogotá to inform you how we are doing, I will gladly meet with you,” said the official. She did not comment on the days to take.

This newspaper also requested comments from the San Antonio consul, Alejandro Mahe, but there was no response.

ANA MARIA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS

