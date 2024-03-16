The Council of State, Colombia's highest administrative court, annulled this Friday the appointment of Andrés Camilo Hernández as consul in Mexico City, position in which he was since February of last year.

This was defined by the high court when it considered that, by law, if there are diplomatic career officials qualified to hold the position, they had to be appointed before Hernández, who was President Gustavo Petro's press chief for more than six years, since before come to power.

“All the appointments I made at the Mexican embassy were sued and the judges ruled against me. The officials I appointed They achieved the release of dozens of Colombians held by gangs in Mexico and saved the lives of dozens of women who were driven into sexual slavery,” said the president

on social network X.

This is in reference to the fact that last November the Administrative Court of Cundinamarca also declared null and void the appointment of Álvaro Moisés Ninco as Colombia's ambassador to Mexico, a position he assumed in February of last year.

In the ruling, of first instance and therefore appealable, the court decided to declare the annulment of Ninco's appointment because “the administration ignored the deadline for publication of the resumes of the candidates to occupy a position of free appointment and removal,” as well as citizens' observations on the ambassador's resume.

“The only high-level official not sued and who will remain in office is the one appointed by (Petro's predecessor in the Presidency, Iván) Duque,” the president added today. After his appointment was annulled, Hernández stated that he respects and abides by the decision.

“Throughout my life I have been characterized by respect, compliance with the law and the Constitution, but above all for having in each and every one of my actions the loyalty, humility and humanity that my grandfather taught me,” said Hernández.

in a video published on X.