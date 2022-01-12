BOGOTÁ (Reuters) – The coffee crop in Colombia, the world’s biggest producer of washed arabica, dropped 9% in 2021 to 12.6 million 60-kilogram bags, the lowest in seven years, due to increased rainfall and lockdowns. roads, the National Coffee Growers Federation said on Wednesday.

This is the second year in a row that the Colombian coffee crop has fallen. In 2020, coffee production dropped 6% to 13.9 million bags. The country has not recorded a harvest of less than 13 million bags since 2014, when it reached 12.1 million bags.

Meanwhile, Colombian coffee exports totaled 12.4 million bags last year, down 1% from 12.5 million bags in 2020.

“This result is explained by the negative impact that the lockdowns had in the second quarter of the year and by the effect of the weather in some coffee regions that could reduce production,” the federation said in a statement.

The South American country of 50 million people faced an escalation of anti-government protests between late April and June amid roadblocks and vandalism by some protesters.

In addition, it faced a rainy season due to the La Niña phenomenon that delayed flowering and coffee production.

In December, Colombian coffee production reached 1.4 million bags, 21% lower than in the same month of 2020, when it reached 1.7 million bags.

In the last month of last year, Colombian coffee exports dropped 10% to 1.2 million bags from 1.3 million bags in December 2020.

Colombia, known for its smooth, high-quality coffees, has the capacity to produce around 14 million bags a year.

The manager of the National Federation of Coffee Growers, Roberto Vélez, predicted stability in international prices for 2022.

“In prices we don’t see drastic changes at the international level”, said the coffee leader who estimated that Brazil will have a crop of between 60 and 65 million bags, which he described as low in relation to world demand.

(Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta)

