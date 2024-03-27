Carlos Barrera, a 64-year-old Colombian, died after being run over on a road in Florida, United States. The man was traveling on a bicycle when a high-end truck ran over him.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the cyclist was traveling on Oil Well Road during the morning of Sunday, March 24. A white truck caught up with him and ran him over.

A video from a security camera, revealed by the authorities, shows the vehicle traveling at high speed at 7:38 am. Other images captured the damage to the front that the car sustained when it hit the Colombian.

Truck that, according to authorities, ran over the Colombian businessman. Photo:FHP Southwest Florida / SWFL Crime Stoppers Share

The bicycle was destroyed. Barrera suffered serious injuries and died minutes later in a hospital.

The driver fled. Despite the photographs, he has not been identified, since he was carrying the car's sunshade, which prevented a clear view of his face.

“Fatal hit-and-run accident. If you have any information, contact the Highway Police Patrol or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers,” the police authority asked the community to try to locate the person responsible.

Hit & run fatal crash occurred on Sunday morning (3/24/24), on Oil Well Rd in Collier Co.

(see video – newer model white Chevy, w/ front damage) struck a bicyclist & fled!! Any tips please contact *FHP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS‼️@swflcrime8477 pic.twitter.com/ztKdKhRVMS — FHP Southwest Florida (@FHPSWFL) March 25, 2024

Naples Pathways Coalition, a group of cyclists, also joined the Police call through a social media message: “We hope that having the photo of the car means that the authorities are close to finding it. We are praying for the family of the man who died “.

'It seems like a lie': relatives of a Colombian businessman who was run over in Florida

Carlos Eduardo Barrera Mantilla, Colombian businessman. Photo:Social networks Share

Colombian Carlos Barrera was general manager of the Recamier company, dedicated to personal care products. He had been linked to the organization for more than three decades.

“He managed a Recamier branch in Bucaramanga. Then they transferred him to Medellín, then to Peru and 15 years ago they sent him to Florida, United States,” said his sister María Clara for the local newspaper Vanguard.

The business administrator was an amateur cyclist. So on the morning of the accident he had left his house, in the city of Ave María, to take one of his many trips.

Carlos Eduardo Barrera Mantilla, 64 years old. Photo:Social networks Share

Relatives have mourned his death with heartfelt messages on networks. “Carlitos, always in our hearts, you left very quickly, thank you infinitely for being a man and a wonderful human being”, “you left very quickly, it hurts how unexpectedly”, “I can't believe that you are no longer with us, we miss you a lot, Carlitos”, are some.

The family is waiting for the driver of the truck to be identified and captured. to answer for the fact.

So far in 2024, 40 cyclists have died in Florida due to accidents, according to data from the Highway Patrol. In addition, 20,442 cases of 'hit and run' have been reported, that is, accidents in which those involved fled.

You can also see:

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL