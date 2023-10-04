The family of Hebert Stiven Vargas, 23, is practically clinging to a miracle after in the last hours brain death was declared for the young man from Villavicencio who was the victim of a car accident on Saturday, September 23, in San José, California (United States).

Vargas, who had arrived in the United States more than a year ago in search of a better future, was the victim of a driver who, according to the San José Police, deliberately ran over several people around 2 am on Saturday, September 23.

The incident, which occurred outside a restaurant on Alum Rock Avenue, occurred after an alleged fight in which Vargas was not involved. However, The young Colombian was the most affected.

(The Colombian who sent heartbreaking audio before dying in a nightclub fire).

‘It wasn’t a crash, it was an attempted murder’

Hebert Stiven Vargas, Colombian in the United States.

Although the facts are still a matter of investigation, the North American television network Telemundo he announced that San José Police officers determined that the hitting of several people was intentional. However, they have not yet identified any suspects.

“It wasn’t just any crash, it was an attempted murder that they did with my brother,” declared Johan Lizarralde, Vargas’ half brother, who plays soccer in minor tournaments in California and was on the night of the unfortunate incident.

Initially, Hebert Stiven Vargas suffered a craniocerebral trauma as a result of what happened, but he himself Izarralde confirmed that doctors have already declared the brain death of his relative.

“He is a very intelligent, hard-working man… he is the person who has always been by my side,” said the man in a conversation with Telemundo, highlighting the request for help that he makes with his mother, who hopes to be able to travel to the United States in the next few hours.

(A young student killed another minor who tried to rob him in the south of Bogotá).

Vargas’ mother requests a humanitarian visa to travel to the United States

Beatriz Pedraza, mother of Hebert Stiven Vargas, is looking for a way to travel to the United States and accompany her son.

“My son is alone, he needs me there. The only thing I ask is that you please help me give me a visa to transport me to go there,” said the woman in a conversation with RCN news.

“Let them catch the people who did that to my son, because he is a good son. My son left with hopes…” he added.

(Video of the exact moment of the shocking accident between Sitp buses and a taxi in Bogotá).

Between Thursday and Friday, the woman hopes to be at the US embassy to request a humanitarian visa for herself and another of her children, who is a minor.

Meanwhile, Johan Izarralde organized aa fundraiser on the Internet to “continue accompanying” his brother and take his mother to San José, “waiting for a miracle that can happen with God”as expressed in the call.

More news

LAST NEWS