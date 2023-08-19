For more than a month, Mathías Uribe, 14, has been admitted to an ICU in Nashville, Tennessee, in the United States. The young man battles against a strange bacterium which forced the medical team to amputate his arms and legs.

Through social networks, Mathías’s family has set a goal: get Messi to visit him in the hospital, since he is the boy’s idol and it just so happens that ‘La Pulga’ will play the Leagues Cup final in Nashville , with his Inter Miami team, this Saturday, August 19.

Although the goal is difficult, the family trusts that Messi shares some moments with Mathías and manages to brighten his days in the midst of the difficult situation he is going through.

“Mathias has heard that your favorite player (Lionel Messi) will come to town. Although she may be in the Pediatric ICU right now, his dreams are big. After the amputation of his arms and legs, he has gone through difficult times and we want to lift your spirits,” read an Instagram post posted by the family.

The family calls on those who can help them contact the player. “He would love to meet Messi, it would be the best thing in the world for him. So if you know someone who is close to Messi, would you help us fulfill this dream?” the statement read.

Precisely through social networks the family has documented the progress of Mathías, his surgeries and procedures doctors he has dealt with.

Thank you all for your support and good vibes. We hope to see Mathías score goals like Messi does one day.” ​

In another of the publications, the family highlights Mathías’ courage throughout the medical process. Well, despite the circumstances, the minor has kept his smile.

“Mathías never stops surprising us. He is the bravest person we know. Every day he has surprised us with a look, a smile and sometimes with a joke”

With a little more than 600 “likes” and around 400 comments on Instagram, several Internet users They have joined the mission for Mathías and Messi to meet. For now, the Argentine player has not manifested himself.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

