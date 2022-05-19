PreviousLive Chronicle

Victim of Puskas and Di Stéfano’s Madrid and executioner of Xavi’s Barça, Eintracht Frankfurt was enthroned in Europe for the third time. He did it after knocking down Glasgow Rangers on penalties. Two heroes: Trapp, that PSG goalkeeper who conceded six goals at the Camp Nou in 2017, and Santos Borré, a Colombian from Barranquilla, who left no memories as he passed through Atlético and Villarreal. The goalkeeper was clinical in the last blink of extra time and saved a Ramsey penalty. Borré, author of the 1-1, nailed the decisive launch. Winks of fate: on May 18, 1960, Eintracht was swept away by Madrid in the European Cup final played at Hampden Park, seven kilometers from Ibrox Park, Rangers’ ranch.

one Trapp, Obite Ndicka (Christopher Lenz, min. 99), Tuta (Makoto Hasebe, min. 57), Almamy Touré, Rode (Kristijan Jakic, min. 89), Filip Kostic, Djibril Sow (Ajdin Hrustic, min. 105), Ansgar Knauff, Daichi Kamada, Jesper Lindstrom (Jens Hauge, min. 70) and Santos Borré one McGregor, Connor Goldson, Calvin Ughelumba, Borna Barisic (Roofe, min. 116), Tavernier, Kamara (Arfield, min. 90), Lundstram, Ryan Jack (S. Davis, min. 73), Joe Aribo (James Sands, min. . 100), Ryan Kent and Scott Wright (Fashion Sakala, min. 73) goals 0-1 min. 56: Joe Aribo. 1-1 min. 68: Santos Borre. See also Xavi, with (almost) everyone for the challenge of 10 of 10 Referee Slavko Vincić Yellow cards Joe Aribo (min. 61) and Scott Wright (min. 72)

Eintracht, which refers to iconic players such as Hölzenbein and Grabowski -German starters in their successful 1974 World Cup final-, was only an opening act for the Bundesliga today. As suddenly reborn as Rangers, risen from the ashes after bankruptcy in 2012. As swollen as Celtic. In La Cartuja the Catholics lost the 2003 UEFA and in the Pizjuán —private court of the Europa League fetish club— now the Protestants fell.

The European final b was a somewhat pedestrian duel. Some vulgarity on both sides, perhaps due to a predominant link: the general funk. Logical if you look at the history of two clubs with a lot of domestic pull but without European strain. For Eintracht it was their fourth major final, the last, and the only one with a German uncorking, dating back to 1980 (the UEFA win over Borussia Mönchengladbach by then-cadet Lothar Matthäus). Rangers is only illustrated by the 1972 Cup Winners’ Cup, when they defeated Dinamo Moscow before devastating the Camp Nou. Despite being so abbreviated to Celtic and Rangers, penalized beyond their fervid pulse at the Old Firm due to the lack of domestic competition, Scotland had not toasted a European throne since Alex Ferguson’s Aberdeen —then he was not a sir— against Madrid in the Recopa 83 (2-1).

In Pizjuán, all with marble legs. A more recreational duel in the Seville stands than in the field. So much football confusion that everyone denied himself. He did not find a track to run Eintracht. The group led by ex-Barcelonista Gio van Bronckhorst did not grant it to him, nor did Oliver Glasner’s restrained team. Rangers lacked combustion. There is no Scottish team that is not distinguished by the tusk. Mistrust shaved those from Glasgow.

Much of the meeting was settled in a lane. For which the change of hands of the Serbian Kostic and the English Tavernier, the flags of each one, was given. Two interventions by Kostic, a player with class and travel, knotted the Scots’ nut, also saved by a stop by the forty-year-old McGregor to Knauff. More rickety was the Rangers attack in the first act, just a shot from Aribo, a battering ram due to the absence of the team’s best jackal, the Colombian Morelos. Few wiggles in a game to jerks. Whatever it was before a trance, each one sheltered in his field when the opponent found possession. All very measured, no one wanted to be singled out on such an important night, one of those that will be sung from offspring to offspring. The shivers were noted in the goals. Eintracht saw Sow and Tuta portrayed in Aribo’s goal, which he did not solve like an angel, but with effectiveness.

Despite the point of superiority that the Frankfurt team seemed to have, especially at the beginning of the second leg, such a tight match had fatal moments for everyone. Sow cleared poorly, which made Tuta’s legs curl up and he went to the canvas alone, injured to boot. Aribo made an appointment with the goalkeeper Trapp, hit it with a bite, but the German goalkeeper did not close the shot. Rangers also had their skid. The central Goldson made the slices in a lateral center of Kostic and Santos Borré made bingo.

After the goals, the decrease in time caused misgivings to come again. The day was soupy in Seville, with people sweating like a shower. The footballers, emptied, with no other solution than penalties, triumphant luck for Trapp and Borré.

