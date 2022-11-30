With nothing more than a Honda XRE 300 ABS Adventure motorcycle, a few items of clothing, some savings and an overflowing desire for adventure, Andrés Corrales and Johana Gaviria traveled more than 24,000 kilometers through South America.

From Ecuador to Peru, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay, the Colombian couple undertook, for months, the dream land journey of any biker. Everything was effort, adventure and wishes fulfilled until on November 23 an unfortunate event gave an unexpected turn to his plans: were victims of a violent robbery in the middle of the Pan-American highway, in Argentina.

According to what Corrales told the newspaper ‘El Clarín’, his objective, together with Gaviria, was to reach the city of Ushuaia, in the Argentine country. However, at the height of Garín, a strange motorcycle woke up the alerts. What ensued was an unexpected and violent attack.

“We were approached by two people on a motorcycle with a weapon. When trying to resist a bit to get a suitcase where we had important things, they fired a shot and they had to deliver the suitcase and all the belongings, ”Corrales denounced in a video that he posted through his Instagram account.

“Leave me the documents, the things,” asked Corrales, who tried to save some of his belongings. However, the response he received from one of the two criminals was as intimidating as it was risky: “Are you going to get shot?” the man yelled as he fired a shot over the biker’s shoulder.according to the Argentine newspaper cited above.

In a few minutes, the thieves, who were traveling in a Vogue 300 DS, took away everything Johana and Andrés had worked for months. Clothes, savings, the cameras in which they had been recording the journey, a computer and, of course, the motorcycle whose value exceeds 2.5 million pesos.

Now, with borrowed clothes, food donations and toiletries, they call for solidarity for those who wish to make a financial contribution to follow their dream.

Everything seems to indicate that the security outlook on the Pan-American highway is not encouraging at all. Just a few weeks earlier, on October 29, two motorized criminals murdered businessman Andrés Blaquier to steal his BMW 1200 motorcycle, in which he was traveling with his partner.

Martín Borini, who died trying to escape from robbers on the same road; and Mauro Prieto, who was shot by criminals trying to steal his motorcycle, join the list of fatalities who, in recent weeks, have succumbed to the insecurity of this popular highway.

“They tell us that the situation on that highway is bad for all Argentines. Some even mount their motorcycles to trailers and travel a hundred kilometers to ride a motorcycle there. It is a very unfortunate reality”, Corrales told ‘El Clarín’.

