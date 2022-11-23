Wednesday, November 23, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Colombian bet that Argentina lost and won 26 times what was played

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 23, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Sports bets

Sports bets

The profit was for more than a million pesos in a betting house.

The bump this morning in the game of Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia He not only left happiness and sadness in those countries, but in ours as well. At noon this Tuesday it was learned that a listener of W Radio He bet 50,000 pesos in a betting house that those led by Messi lost 2-1 and indeed, this Colombian ended up winning 1,300,000 pesos.

See also  How long does America have to sign Brian Rodríguez?

This happened because the betting houses paid very well before a possible defeat of the albiceleste who had gone 36 games without losing.

(We recommend: World Cup in Qatar: the events that marked the World Cup day on Tuesday)

Saudi Arabia gave the first big blow of the World Cup in Qatar 2022, by defeating one of the favorite teams in a group C match. The South Americans went ahead with both Lionel Messi at minute 10 of the first penalty period, which made one think that they would pass by, but that did not happen.

In just five minutes the game changed. The tie came through Saleh Al-Shehri, at minute 48, and at minute 53 Salem Al-Dawsari scored 1-2. Now the albiceleste will have to go out and win against Mexico this Saturday.

The last time Argentina conceded two goals was in qualifying with Colombia in June 2022in a two-way tie in Barranquilla.

See also  Cristina Kirchner reappears on social networks after the attack against her

SPORTS WRITING

More news of interest

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Colombian #bet #Argentina #lost #won #times #played

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

World Cup football | Tough or not? HS went through the Fifa training material with an expert, here it is all about sleight of hand

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.