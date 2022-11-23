Colombian bet that Argentina lost and won 26 times what was played

The bump this morning in the game of Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia He not only left happiness and sadness in those countries, but in ours as well. At noon this Tuesday it was learned that a listener of W Radio He bet 50,000 pesos in a betting house that those led by Messi lost 2-1 and indeed, this Colombian ended up winning 1,300,000 pesos.

This happened because the betting houses paid very well before a possible defeat of the albiceleste who had gone 36 games without losing.

(We recommend: World Cup in Qatar: the events that marked the World Cup day on Tuesday)

Saudi Arabia gave the first big blow of the World Cup in Qatar 2022, by defeating one of the favorite teams in a group C match. The South Americans went ahead with both Lionel Messi at minute 10 of the first penalty period, which made one think that they would pass by, but that did not happen.

In just five minutes the game changed. The tie came through Saleh Al-Shehri, at minute 48, and at minute 53 Salem Al-Dawsari scored 1-2. Now the albiceleste will have to go out and win against Mexico this Saturday.

The last time Argentina conceded two goals was in qualifying with Colombia in June 2022in a two-way tie in Barranquilla.

SPORTS WRITING

More news of interest