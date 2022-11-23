Colombian bet that Argentina lost and won 26 times what was played

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Sports bets
Sports bets
The profit was for more than a million pesos in a betting house.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
November 23, 2022, 12:00 A.M.
The bump this morning in the game of Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia He not only left happiness and sadness in those countries, but in ours as well. At noon this Tuesday it was learned that a listener of W Radio He bet 50,000 pesos in a betting house that those led by Messi lost 2-1 and indeed, this Colombian ended up winning 1,300,000 pesos.
This happened because the betting houses paid very well before a possible defeat of the albiceleste who had gone 36 games without losing.
(We recommend: World Cup in Qatar: the events that marked the World Cup day on Tuesday)
Saudi Arabia gave the first big blow of the World Cup in Qatar 2022, by defeating one of the favorite teams in a group C match. The South Americans went ahead with both Lionel Messi at minute 10 of the first penalty period, which made one think that they would pass by, but that did not happen.
In just five minutes the game changed. The tie came through Saleh Al-Shehri, at minute 48, and at minute 53 Salem Al-Dawsari scored 1-2. Now the albiceleste will have to go out and win against Mexico this Saturday.
The last time Argentina conceded two goals was in qualifying with Colombia in June 2022in a two-way tie in Barranquilla.
SPORTS WRITING
More news of interest
November 23, 2022, 12:00 A.M.
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Colombian #bet #Argentina #lost #won #times #played
Leave a Reply