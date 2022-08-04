Thursday, August 4, 2022
Colombian basketball team advances in South American and goes to the AmeriCup

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 4, 2022
in Sports
Colombian basketball team

Colombian basketball team.

Colombia basketball team.

They defeated Uruguay and got into the semifinal.

The Colombian women’s basketball team defeated Uruguay 71-49 in their third game in the group stage of the South American Championship of the discipline that takes place in San Luis, Argentina.

Victory and classification

Manuela Ríos was a great figure in the match, scoring 15 points, gaining four rebounds and giving six assists. Yuliany Paz also stood out with ten points, ten rebounds and one assist.

Colombia, in group B of the South American, lost in its first game against Brazil 74-45. Then they beat Chile.

In this way, Colombia qualified for the semifinals of the South American, along with Argentina, Brazil and Venezuela.

By reaching the semifinal phase, the four teams secured a place in the next FIBA ​​Americup 2023, equivalent to the Copa América.

The competition grants quotas for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

