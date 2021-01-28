Colombian leader Ivan Duque said on Twitter that the republic is temporarily suspending air traffic with Brazil due to the spread of a new form of coronavirus.

“Flights from Colombia to Brazil and from Brazil to Colombia are canceled,” he announced.

Duque said the restriction will be in effect for 30 days, starting January 29.

At the end of December 2020, a new COVID-19 mutation was identified in Brazil. According to preliminary data, it originated in the state of Rio de Janeiro. Experts believe that there are two different types of the “Brazilian” variant of the virus.

According to the Brazilian Ministry of Health, the number of cases of coronavirus infection in the republic reached 8 996 876, 220 161 people died. During the day in Brazil, 63,520 new cases of infection were confirmed, 1283 patients died. The country is in third place in the world in the number of cases of coronavirus, the United States is in first place, India is second.

Earlier it was reported that the number of cases of coronavirus in the world reached 99 864 391, 2 149 700 people died.