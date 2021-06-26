The director of the National Police reported that they found two assault weapons with which they would have fired at the Colombian Air Force helicopter. There is concern about flaws in the security scheme of President Iván Duque.

“This attack reveals the way in which security has been deteriorating throughout the national territory and the unfortunate cycle or spiral of violence in which the country has entered,” Senator and presidential candidate Antonio Sanguino said in a video, after On the afternoon of Friday, June 25, an attack against a helicopter in which Colombian President Iván Duque Márquez was traveling was confirmed.

The Colombian Air Force aircraft also included the Minister of Defense, Diego Molano; and from the Interior, Daniel Palacios; as well as the governor of Norte de Santander and the mayor of Cúcuta, capital of this department on the border with Venezuela. According to reports on Friday, Duque, his ministers, Governor Silvano Serrano and Mayor Jairo Yáñez were returning from the town of Sardinata when they were fired upon near the airport in the city of Cúcuta.

This Saturday, the director of the National Police, General Jorge Luis Vargas, said that they found two rifles in the La Conquista neighborhood, 1.2 km from the airport where the president was going to land before the attack. The general indicated that those weapons had been used in the attack.

“They are an AK-47 with a registration number that is already being searched by the experts of the National Police and the Prosecutor’s Office, and a 7-62 caliber FAL rifle with marks of the Armed Forces of Venezuela,” said General Vargas. .

Photographs provided by the Colombian Ministry of Defense that show the weapons with which the FAC helicopter in which Colombian President Iván Duque was traveling was allegedly shot in the rural area of ​​Cúcuta, on June 25, 2021. © Colombian Ministry of Defense via EFE

Insecurity in Colombia reached the president of the Republic

“We offer a reward of up to $ 3,000 million (Colombian pesos, almost $ 800,000) for information that allows us to locate those responsible,” Defense Minister Diego Molano said on his social networks. But beyond the discovery of the two rifles, the country’s authorities have not given more details about the progress in the investigation into who perpetuated the attack against President Duque and his team.

According to the general commander of the Colombian Military Forces, General Luis Fernando Navarro, “the security of the President is a system in which all the military forces and our National Police participate; it is of the highest priority for national security and defense. “.

The security of the President is of the highest priority in defense and security of the Military Forces. The National Government continues in its task developing the activities planned at the service of Colombians, we do not stop for cowardly criminals. pic.twitter.com/WcYUQqORGU – Diego Molano Aponte (@Diego_Molano) June 26, 2021



However, the country is beginning to be concerned about the vulnerability of a scheme that allowed a direct attack against the top of the Colombian government.

“Putting the President of the Republic to make a landing in a place where the guarantees are not indicated is an act of irresponsibility on the part of the State forces,” security analyst Jairo Libreros, professor at the Externado University, explained to EFE. from Colombia.

The attack was carried out just ten days after a car bomb exploded at the headquarters of the Army’s 30th Brigade in Cúcuta, where there were US military personnel, and 36 people were injured. That day, the car with the explosives was parked for two hours at the military base and the driver left on foot five minutes after entering.

“The Military Forces have lost administrative capacities for security management, both in terms of national defense and in terms of security guarantees for the public figures they are in charge of,” Libreros added.

Senator Rodrigo Lara, a member of Cambio Radical and a government ally, asked Congress to review these incidents in a private session because he considers that “what is happening with the country’s security is absolutely implausible.”

There is a weakness in the capacity for foresight and strategic counterintelligence. Unprecedented and unprecedented that they attack the Chief Executive of the Nation. When terrorism has a free way to act, it is because the defense and national security system fails. Very serious – Rodrigo Lara 🇨🇴 (@Rodrigo_Lara_) June 26, 2021



El Catatumbo, one of the areas with less control of the Colombian State

President Duque, the Ministers of Defense and the Interior, the Governor of Norte de Santander and the Mayor of Cúcuta were in Sardinata on Friday, a town north of the department’s capital and part of what is known as the Catatumbo sub-region. . ELN and EPL guerrillas have fought in this area for decades, but in recent years control of the territory, which transcends the border into Venezuela, has also been disputed with dissidents from the disappeared FARC guerrilla and members of paramilitary groups or of drug traffickers.

The situation worsened after the FARC left, with the signing of the 2016 peace agreement, as Paola Perdomo, a researcher from the Fundación Pares, recalls, but “what has happened between last year and this has been a very accelerated transformation of how these groups are configured in the territory “.

In a statement, the ELN distanced itself from the attack on the Army’s 30th Brigade in Cúcuta. And there is no more evidence from the authorities to link the group, beyond the “suspicions” of the Defense Minister. In recent days, no further progress on the investigation has been made public.

To date, no member of the Colombian Army leadership has acknowledged responsibility for possible flaws or omissions in the security scheme of the President of the Republic and his cabinet.

With EFE and local media