The disaster management office said it plans to evacuate populated areas within 15 km of the main crater of the “Nevado del Ruiz” volcano, which consists of 3 craters in the Colombian Andes.
And recorded an increase in seismic activity in the volcano, which caused its eruption in 1985, killing 25 thousand people in the worst natural disaster in Colombia.
There has recently been a “significant increase in seismic activity,” Colombia’s Ministry of Mines said in a statement, while the Colombian Geological Service warned of “a possible eruption within days or weeks,” according to AFP.
This giant volcano, with a height of 5,300 meters in western Colombia, is one of a chain of volcanoes that form the Ring of Fire in the Pacific Ocean basin, which is characterized by active volcanoes and frequent earthquakes.
On November 13, 1985, the high temperature resulting from the eruption of the volcano melted the snow covering the mountains around it, which led to the formation of torrents of mud that buried the town of Armero and destroyed half of its 50,000 population.
cause for concern
- On March 30, the Global Volcanology Program reported that some 11,600 earthquakes had been detected in the region.
- Authorities raised the alert level to orange, the second-highest on a 4-point scale.
- The Nevado del Ruiz volcano, which was last active in 1985, is one of the deadliest volcanoes in the world.
- That year, it caused the death of nearly 25,000 people, which increases the fears of Colombians about its possible eruption in the coming days.
- The Colombian Geological Services announced that the volcano emitted an ash plume 3,000 feet high.
- She said that the earthquakes that occurred in early April were caused by the movement of magma, paving the way for the eruption of the volcano.
- According to Earth magazine, this volcano has been ranked as “the worst natural disaster in Colombia, the second deadliest volcanic disaster of the 20th century, and the fourth deadliest in recorded human history.”
