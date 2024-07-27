Colombia has 34 Olympic medals in its history, the third best number in South America. The next few summer weeks in Paris could be the stage for this number to grow. The goal of the delegation of 88 athletes —17 more than in Tokyo 2020— in 19 different disciplines is to surpass the best performance of the country, which took place eight years ago in Rio de Janeiro, when it won eight medals (three gold, two silver and three bronze). For this occasion, the Colombian Olympic Committee aims to collect between 9 and 14 medals, a goal that is based on the level of the athletes.

Some names are known to most Colombians. BMX cyclist Mariana Pajón, three-time Olympic medalist (gold in 2012 and 2016; silver in 2020), is perhaps the most popular. But also with a past on the podium will be BMX cyclist Carlos Ramírez, bronze in the last two Olympics; athlete Antony Zambrano, who won the silver medal in the 400 meters in Tokyo; boxer Ingrit Valencia, bronze in Rio de Janeiro; weightlifter Luis Mosquera, bronze in 2016 and silver in 2020; and race walker Sandra Arenas, silver in Tokyo. Not all of them are at the level of the previous games, but they carry on their backs the experience of knowing how to face the competition, which can translate into added value in close episodes.

The ones in charge of waving the Colombian flag across the River Seine, where the opening ceremony took place this Friday, are two others with great chances of winning medals: the athlete Flor Denis Ruiz and the cyclist Kevin Quintero. Both are from the department of Valle del Cauca, a historic birthplace of great athletes, and have stood out in the recent past. Ruiz, whose expertise is the javelin throw, won gold at the 2022 South American Games, held in Asunción; and at the 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games, which were held in San Salvador. At the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, also held last year, she won the silver medal. She already knows what it is like to be in the Olympic Games, since she made her debut in London 2012 and in Rio 2016 she reached the finals. Paris could be the place for her to achieve glory.

For his part, Kevin Quintero is the current world track cycling champion in the Keirin category, after emerging victorious from the Sir Chris Hoy velodrome in Glasgow in August 2023. Just three months later, he confirmed his power by finishing first at the Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile. The International Cycling Union (UCI) places him third in the ranking of his category, only surpassed by the Dutchman Harrie Lavreysen and the Australian Matthew Richardson, his strongest rivals in Paris. Santander native Martha Bayona also stands out as a track cyclist in the Keirin category. She was world runner-up in Glasgow, Pan American champion in Santiago and leads the UCI ranking.

With latent possibilities of victory, but in weights, is the Chocoano Yeison López, who is second in the world ranking of his category and was a trend in Colombia in 2018 after participating in the reality Desafío Súper Humanos, broadcast by Caracol Televisión. Yeni Arias from Valle del Cauca, in boxing, is another of the delegation’s cards of success, after being Pan American champion last year.

The list is completed by Pajón, Ramírez, Zambrano, Valencia, Mosquera and Arenas, who can repeat medals in their disciplines. In their hands, or legs, will be the chance to increase the Colombian mystique at the Olympic Games.

When are these Colombian athletes making their debut?

Yeni Arias: July 27th at 8.30 am

Ingrit Valencia: July 28th at 5.20 am

Lorena Arenas: August 1st at 2.20 am

Carlos Ramirez: August 1st at 1:00 pm

Mariana Pajon: August 1st at 1.20 pm

Anthony Zambrano: August 4th at 12:05 pm

Flor Denis Ruiz: August 7th at 3.30 am

Kevin Quintero: August 7th at 5.45 am

Martha Bayona: August 7th at 6.25 am

Luis Mosquera: August 8th at 12.30 pm

Yeison Lopez: August 9th at 8:00 am

