Colombian sport has expressed solidarity with the great problem that the young swimmer has in Mexico Juan José Zafrawho needs help to be able to undergo surgery, as he is torn between life and death.

Zafra was on vacation in Cancun, Mexico, and suffered a serious accident while on the beach.

(Shocking video revealed in which NHL player dies after being cut by a skate)

(Colombian football, in uncertainty: without permission to make VAR audios public)

difficult situation

“Juan José was on one of the beaches in Cancun and a very big wave came, he tried to dodge it, but the force of the wave took him to the bottom and made him hit the sand,” he told him. Elizabeth Lopez Romero mother of the 15-year-old athlete, to the newspaper El País de Cali.

And he added: “They have Juan José immobilized, he is in critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit, they cannot mobilize my son anywhere.”

Doctors warn that the athlete has a fracture of the fifth cervical vertebra. The big problem is that the inflammation compresses the spinal cord and that could cause cardiorespiratory arrest.

What’s missing

“Juan has mobility in his arms, in his right leg, but he has no mobility in his left. He is conscious, but he cannot be moved anywhere,” the athlete’s mother explained to the Valle del Cauca newspaper.

Zafra has insurance, but the coverage is not enough. The operation that is needed is very urgent and has a cost of US$140,000 and the second only covers US$40,000.

In it Cauca’s Valley There is a campaign to find the resources so that Zafra can be operated on as soon as possible.

“The idea is that to save my son’s life we ​​must operate as soon as possible there in Mexico. The call we make is for the solidarity of the authorities and people to support us, and raise the rest of the money that is needed,” said the mother.

(Fluminense, finally, is champion of the Copa Libertadores, in an emotional final against Boca)

Sports