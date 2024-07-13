A A 34-year-old Colombian was arrested this Saturday in Bristol (southwest of England) for his alleged connection with the discovery of suitcases with human remains in that town and in London, according to the Metropolitan Police (Met) of the British capital.

According to the criteria of

The detainee was identified as Yostin Andrés Mosquera, of Colombian nationality, who was wanted, and the police announced that they are no longer looking for anyone else in this case.

Deputy Chief Constable Andy Valentine said in a statement that the arrest was an “important development” in the investigation and thanked the public for their cooperation.

In a joint operation early this Saturday morning, The Metropolitan Police and Avon and Somerset Police made the arrest at Temple Meads railway station in the Bristol area, and the individual will be transferred to London in the next few hours for questioning.

“Extensive investigations are ongoing. However, at this time police are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident,” the statement said.

The bodies were found inside abandoned suitcases. Photo:Getty Images/iStockphoto Share

What is known about the suitcases with human remains?

On Wednesday shortly before midnight, British police officers received a call warning of the presence of “a man with a suitcase acting suspiciously on the Clifton Rope Bridge”local police said in a statement.

The Clifton Rope Bridge is one of the most iconic landmarks of this city in the west of England. Over 400 metres long and 70 metres high, the bridge spans the River Avon and connects the cities of Bristol and Somerset.

When the officers arrived at the scene, “the man had already left the area, leaving the suitcase behind,” authorities said.

“Unfortunately, we believe the suitcases contain human remains,” the police statement added.

On Friday, police confirmed that suitcases found near the Clifton Rope Bridge in Bristol contained human remains and that the bodies belonged to two adult males.

Bristol Police Commander Vicks Hayward-Melen said in a statement that The victims had not yet been “formally identified” and they were trying to locate their next of kin.

Similarly, Hayward-Melen explained that The suspect travelled to Bristol from London and confirmed the existence of a second crime scene in the Shepherd’s Bush area, west of the British capital, so the investigation is now in the hands of the Metropolitan Police.

The man arrived at the bridge by taxi. The vehicle was seized and the driver is assisting us in our investigation.

“According to initial investigations, the man arrived at the bridge by taxi. The vehicle has been seized and the driver is assisting us in our investigation,” said acting local police commander Vicks Hayward-Melen.

Authorities on Thursday released a photograph taken by security cameras and a description of the clothing of the suspect, who is believed to be Mosquera: a black man with a beard and a cap and a gold earring, among others.

The images show the suspect fleeing the scene

According to initial reports from the authorities, Mosquera – a big rugby fan, as shown by his social media posts – knew the two victims.

“Photographs of the 24-year-old show him eating fish and chips at the Crown and Anchor pub in Chiswick and relaxing on the edge of a boat at a holiday destination,” investigators said.

The local media The Sun He also revealed a video showing the man who is supposedly the Colombian Mosquera leaving the area where the suitcases were found. with human remains. The images show that the suspect was seen by a citizen on a bicycle when he left the scene.

“Mosquera can be heard shouting (all in Spanish) ‘Go away, go away’. He then quickly says: ‘My boss is very bad’,” The Sun reports.

The suspect then fled the scene.