The Israeli authorities confirmed to the family of Antonio Macías Montano who was found dead after being missing since October 7. According to relatives, his body was identified.

Macías attended with his partner Ivonne Rubio, also Colombian, a music festival near the Gaza Strip. They were murdered after the offensive carried out by the Hamas group against Israel.

The militias entered the south of the country on Saturday, October 7, when hundreds of people, including young people, were enjoying the music. They thus unleashed a war that has left more than 1,400 Palestinians dead in Gaza and more than 1,200 people dead on Israeli soil.

“Daddy, we are at war. I’m running towards a bunker,” was the last thing Ivonne said in a call with her relatives.

Ivonne Rubio and Antonio Macías Montano.

“A child prodigy loved by all, may he rest in peace“Wrote Asaf Amar, Antonio’s friend, when his murder was confirmed.

“It is with great sadness that we learned of her death, one day after the funeral of our friend Ivonne. How can this world be so cruel? There are no tears left,” Valentina, another of her friends, added in a social media post.

The love story of Ivonne Rubio and Antonio Macías Montaño

Antonio Macías Montano and Ivonne Rubio. Photo: Instagram @ivonne_rubio24

Ivonne and Antonio had been in a relationship for about three years, when each one had a child with different partners. They came together to start a family.

Both were born in Israel, but had Colombian parents.

Those close to the couple confirmed to this newspaper that Antonio worked in a beauty salon called Orel Eivgilocated at Ben Gurion Blvd 48, in the city of Herzliya, in Israel.

Antonio Mesias Montano and Ivonne Rubio.

The young people ventured to attend the Tribe of Nova festival that Saturday, October 7, on the border with Gaza. It was their anniversary celebration and they loved electronic music.

With the attack by the Hamas group, accompanied by the launch of missiles, the couple looked for a place to take refuge. Both managed to communicate with their families. However, they disappeared and only this week did authorities confirm that they were dead.

Claudia, Antonio’s mother, was waiting for news, but when she first learned of Ivonne’s death, her hopes were increasingly lower.as revealed by Alex Macías, Antonio’s cousin, in conversation with EL TIEMPO.

“I cannot blame God for taking my son in the worst way: he gave him to me, he took him from me. (…) I am prepared for good and bad things,” Claudia said.

‘They destroyed it’: heartbreaking last goodbye to Ivonne Rubio, a Colombian murdered in Israel

The young woman, 26 years old, was buried in Jerusalem.

The young woman, 26 years old, was buried in Jerusalem on October 12, one day before the murder of his partner Antonio was confirmed. In an emotional ceremony, his family and friends called for the violence arising from the conflict between Israel and Hamas to stop.

Rubio was buried in the Har Hamenujot cemetery, in a moving ceremony in which the mayor of Jerusalem, Moshe Lión, her co-workers and military service colleagues, and family friends, many of them Colombians, also spoke.

“They destroyed it, that’s why they don’t let me see it in its entirety,” said Julio Rubio, his father, with his voice broken. “They killed my daughter, unfortunate people, they killed her,” her mother, Gloria, screamed inconsolably.

Jerusalem cemetery where Ivonne Rubio has been buried.

Several of his friends who attended the funeral shared images with emotional messages.

“You say goodbye to the cruel world. Today you buried with you all the pain and suffering that you went through during your life, from them you knew how to get up and raise your head with determination and emotions, with love and a smile,” said Dekel Winkler.

🇮🇱🇨🇴 | SENSITIVE IMAGES: “They destroyed it, that’s why they don’t let me see it in its entirety,” said Julio Rubio about the body of her daughter Ivonne, a 26-year-old Colombian-Israeli ace! Nothing on Saturday by the terrorist group Hamas.pic.twitter.com/aY9ZcA7neJ — UHN Plus (@UHN_Plus) October 12, 2023

“My heart refuses to believe that someone will wake us up from this nightmare,” said Asaf Amar.

